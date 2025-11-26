FAA probes Amazon after delivery drone cuts internet cable

Amazon is facing a federal investigation after one of its delivery drones knocked down an internet cable in Waco, Texas. The incident happened on November 18 when an MK30 drone got entangled with an internet cable while leaving a customer's yard. A video of the incident shows the drone shearing off the wire line before landing itself safely.

Probe details FAA launches investigation into Amazon's drone incident The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that it is investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is aware of the matter but hasn't opened a probe yet. Amazon has acknowledged the event and said that after clipping the internet cable, its drone executed a "safe contingent landing," which is a process for safe landings in unexpected conditions.

Response Amazon addresses incident and offers compensation Amazon has assured that there were no injuries or major internet service disruptions due to the incident. The company also revealed that it has paid for the repair of the damaged cable line and apologized to the affected customer for any inconvenience caused. This comes after a separate investigation into a collision between two of Amazon's Prime Air drones and a construction crane in Arizona last month.

Service hurdles Amazon's drone delivery service faces challenges Amazon has been working on its drone delivery service for over a decade, but progress has been hampered by regulatory challenges, missed deadlines, and layoffs in 2023. The company started drone deliveries in 2022 in Texas and California. Despite these hurdles, Amazon aims to deliver 500 million packages annually by drone by the end of the decade.