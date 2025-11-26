Unusual structures beneath Pacific ocean challenge tectonic theories

No one's sure yet. They might be ancient material left over from when Earth first formed, or iron-rich zones created by slow changes inside the planet over billions of years. Another idea: they could be pieces of old ocean crust that aren't linked to recent tectonic activity.

Why does this matter?

The Pacific has way more young ocean floor than other places, thanks to nonstop action along the Ring of Fire.

These new discoveries might help explain how our planet recycles its crust and even affect volcanic hotspots like Hawaii and Iceland.

Scientists are planning deeper studies with better tech to figure out what these mysterious blobs really mean for Earth's story.