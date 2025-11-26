Major Google Meet glitch leaves many unable to join meetings
What's the story
Google Meet, the popular video conferencing and meeting service, is facing a major outage in India. Users have reported problems joining online meetings on the platform. According to Downdetector data, nearly 1,000 complaints were registered in India by 12 noon today. The issue has been widely shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with many users venting their frustrations over the disruption of service.
User reactions
Users express frustration over Google Meet outage
The outage has prompted a flurry of reactions from users on X. One user sarcastically wrote, "Google Meet crashed before my will to work did," while another said, "Google Meet is down for everyone in my org but not for me." A third user questioned the frequency of such incidents by asking, "Why every big tech is going down this month?"