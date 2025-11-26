Microsoft to remove Copilot from WhatsApp in January: Here's why

Microsoft has announced that its AI chatbot, Copilot , will no longer be available on WhatsApp after January 15, 2026. The decision comes in line with the new business API policies of Meta-owned WhatsApp. These policies prohibit providers and developers of AI chatbots from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution.

User transition Microsoft's transition plan for Copilot users Despite the impending discontinuation of Copilot on WhatsApp, Microsoft is working to ensure a smooth transition for its users. The company said in a blog post that after January 15, 2026, the service will no longer work on the instant messaging platform due to WhatsApp's policy changes coming into effect. However, users can still access Copilot through mobile and web platforms even after this date.

Data transfer Copilot conversations won't transfer to new platforms Microsoft has also clarified that conversations with Copilot on WhatsApp won't be transferred to other surfaces. This is because these interactions were "unauthenticated." Users who want to keep their chat history can use WhatsApp's export tools before the chatbot is removed from the messaging app.