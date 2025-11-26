Next Article
Google Maps now lets you review places anonymously
Technology
Google Maps just rolled out a feature that lets you post reviews using a nickname and an illustration instead of your real name and photo.
It's designed to make sharing your thoughts on restaurants, cafes, or local spots feel safer and more comfortable—just head to "Your Profile" and look for "Use a custom name and picture for posting."
A little extra privacy, but Google still knows
While your review will look anonymous to everyone else, Google still links it to your actual account behind the scenes.
The goal is to keep reviews authentic while making it easier for people to share honest feedback without worrying about their identity.
Plus, there's a refreshed Explore tab so you can swipe up for trending restaurants and fun places nearby—making discovery (and reviewing) even smoother.