Icy moons with boiling oceans could harbor life: Study Technology Nov 26, 2025

Scientists just found out that some small icy moons, like Enceladus and Miranda, might have boiling oceans hidden under their thin ice shells.

Even with all that boiling near the surface, deeper parts of these oceans could still be calm enough for life to exist.

This shakes up what we thought about where life might survive in space.