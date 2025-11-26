Next Article
Himalayas warming 50% faster than global average: Study
Technology
Mountains like the Himalayas are heating up almost 50% faster than the rest of the world, according to a new study.
This rapid warming is melting snow and ice at record rates, raising big concerns about water supplies for over a billion people who depend on these mountains.
Why it matters
More than a billion people—especially in India and China—rely on mountain snow and glaciers for drinking water.
As temperatures rise, more snow is turning to rain, which can mean less water stored for dry seasons and a higher risk of floods.
What's happening to nature?
Warming is pushing plants and animals higher up the mountains in search of cooler spots, but there's only so far they can go before they run out of space.