HUAWEI launches smartphone with world's brightest 8,000-nit screen

HUAWEI has unveiled its latest Mate 80 series in China , with the Mate 80 Pro Max taking center stage. The device features a unique dual-layer OLED display that can reach an impressive peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits. This is even brighter than Realme's GT 8 Pro, which boasts a peak brightness of up to 7,000 nits.

Design details Mate 80 series design and specifications The Mate 80 series comes with flat screens and squared-off sides, a departure from the curved designs seen in most smartphones today. The rear of the phones features a prominent circle that highlights the wireless charging coils, giving it an eight-like look when combined with the round camera module. All models are powered by HUAWEI's own Kirin chips and offer up to 20GB of RAM in the Mate 80 RS Ultimate Design variant.

Tech specs Mate 80 series battery and camera features Despite the impressive display, HUAWEI has opted for a relatively modest 6,000mAh battery in the Pro Max model. The camera capabilities are still a major selling point of the series. The top model comes with dual periscope lenses and supports an add-on telephoto extender kit.