Perplexity launches AI shopping assistant for personalized product search

Perplexity has launched a new feature to improve the shopping experience through its AI assistant. The update, which is free for all US users, builds on the company's existing partnership with payment provider PayPal . The innovative feature allows users to conduct more personalized product searches, like "What's the best winter jacket if I live in San Francisco and take a ferry to work?"

Tailored suggestions AI assistant offers personalized product recommendations Perplexity's AI assistant is designed to remember the context of your chat while searching for products. It can also take into account details it has learned about your life and preferences to tailor results. Once the assistant finds suitable products, it presents them in well-formatted product cards with pros and cons, as well as other relevant information from reviews and guides.

Seamless shopping Instant Buy feature enables direct purchases through AI assistant If a product found by the Perplexity assistant fits your needs, you can buy it directly through the company's assistant. The purchase can be made using payment details stored in a PayPal account. This "Instant Buy" experience is available for all merchants that accept PayPal as a payment option. Perplexity assures that merchants still retain full control over their customers and post-purchase relationships.

Market competition Perplexity's AI shopping feature: A blend of personalization and convenience Perplexity's foray into online shopping comes as other tech giants like OpenAI and Google also introduce similar features. These tools are marketed as a more personalized alternative to traditional shopping guides found on editorial sites. However, the underlying logic remains the same—AI companies hope to earn a commission from transactions if users make purchases through their product recommendations.