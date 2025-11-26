Amazon warns 310 million users of Black Friday cyber threats

Amazon just gave a heads-up to its 310 million customers: Black Friday means more scams are out there, and your personal info could be at risk. The company wants everyone to stay sharp and not fall for fake messages or sketchy deals.

Phishing scams are everywhere Cybersecurity firms say phishing attacks have exploded this year.

Thousands of domains imitating Amazon and other major retailers have been registered recently, with many confirmed as malicious, so double-check before you click any links or enter your details.

Scammers using AI to fool you Scammers are now using AI to whip up convincing emails and websites that look like the real thing, copying shipping updates or exclusive offers.

It's getting trickier to spot what's legit.