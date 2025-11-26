Arginine might help fight Alzheimer's, says new study

When fruit flies and mice with Alzheimer's mutations got arginine, they had fewer brain plaques and showed better memory-related behavior. The mice also had less brain inflammation, hinting that arginine could protect the brain in more ways than one.

Why does this matter?

Arginine is safe, cheap, and can reach the brain easily—making it a promising option to explore further.

While scientists say more research is needed before recommending it for people, this could open up affordable new ways to tackle Alzheimer's and boost brain health.