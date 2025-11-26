Next Article
OnePlus Nord 4 gets OxygenOS 16 update: What's new
Technology
OnePlus just dropped the OxygenOS 16 update for Nord 4 users in India, rolling out in batches.
Built on Android 16, this update brings a fresh Liquid Glass-inspired look and lets you personalize your home and lock screens, notifications, and Quick Settings.
What's cool in this update
You'll get AI-powered Photos with handy video editing tools like split and merge, plus an AI Portrait Glow to boost your pics' lighting.
There are dynamic motion wallpapers, smoother app launches, slicker animations, and a cleaner interface with blur effects and rounded corners.
The update is live in India now but will reach other regions soon—so stay tuned if you're outside India!