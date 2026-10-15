Fake Chrome app downloaded over 100,000 times on Play Store
What's the story
A fake Google Chrome app has been downloaded over 100,000 times from the Google Play Store before being taken down. The incident raises concerns about how misleading apps can bypass the platform's security measures. The app was listed under the developer name Hizbartech and used paid advertising to appear above the official Chrome browser in search results.
Deception details
App was initially launched as a game
Originally launched as a game called Ball Bounce on August 22, the fake Chrome app was rebranded on September 30.
The developer changed its name and icon to mimic Google Chrome, making it harder for users to differentiate between the real browser and this counterfeit version.
However, unlike a typical web browser, this app functioned as a chat application with pre-defined responses.
Information
Concerns over Play Store's app review process
The incident has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the Play Store's app review process. This is especially true since the misleading listing was promoted through paid advertising. Google has since taken down the application from its platform.
Safety tips
How to avoid downloading fake apps
Even though the Play Store is Google's official platform for Android apps, not all listings are authentic.
To minimize the risk of downloading a fake app, users should check a few things before installing one.
These include verifying the developer's name (official Chrome browser is published by Google LLC), checking the app listing for description and screenshots, using the official listing instead of sponsored results, checking permissions requested by an app, and keeping Google Play Protect enabled on their devices.