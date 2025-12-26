Fake RTO e-challan scam tricks drivers, steals card info
A big cyber scam is making the rounds, with over 36 fake websites posing as official RTO e-challan portals.
Scammers are sending SMS messages—often from Reliance Jio numbers—claiming you owe a ₹590 traffic fine that must be paid within 24 hours.
These messages link to convincing lookalike sites where people are asked for their card details, CVV, and expiry date.
How the scam works—and recent losses
The fake texts threaten license suspension or court action if you don't pay up quickly.
Clicking the link takes you to cloned government sites that generate bogus challans with no real checks.
Payments only go through cards and are sent straight to scammers, who even show a fake "Indian banks processing your payment" message.
In Pune alone, victims lost over ₹7 lakh after downloading a malicious WhatsApp app tied to this scam.
Police say Fridays and holidays are common targets—so stay alert!