Fake RTO e-challan scam tricks drivers, steals card info

How the scam works—and recent losses

The fake texts threaten license suspension or court action if you don't pay up quickly.

Clicking the link takes you to cloned government sites that generate bogus challans with no real checks.

Payments only go through cards and are sent straight to scammers, who even show a fake "Indian banks processing your payment" message.

In Pune alone, victims lost over ₹7 lakh after downloading a malicious WhatsApp app tied to this scam.

Police say Fridays and holidays are common targets—so stay alert!