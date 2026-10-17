Fake WhatsApp app racks up 500,000 downloads on Play Store
What's the story
A fake WhatsApp app has been discovered on the Google Play Store, racking up over 500,000 downloads. The fraudulent listing appeared in a sponsored position above the official messaging app, increasing the chances of unsuspecting users downloading it. The suspicious application was flagged by a Reddit user and later reported by Android Authority.
Deceptive tactics
Fake app uses similar design elements
The fake app, which goes by the name 'WhatsApp Messenger,' is published by a developer called 'Agment Assets sallu.' The developer has no other apps on the platform.
The imitation uses design elements of the original app, including its icon and screenshots, as well as similar listing text.
This could make it difficult for users to tell them apart when browsing search results.
Comparison
Official app has over 10 billion downloads
The official WhatsApp Messenger app, published by WhatsApp LLC, has a much larger user base with over 10 billion downloads. It also comes with an 'Editor's Choice' badge and over 246 million reviews.
Android Authority speculated that the fake app could be using Google Play's Early Access program to hide public reviews, giving users fewer chances to see warnings from others before downloading it.
User guidance
Tips to avoid downloading fake apps
To avoid downloading fake apps, users should check the publisher's name before installing an app.
For WhatsApp Messenger, it should be listed as WhatsApp LLC.
Other details like download count and review history are also important to consider.
A sponsored placement doesn't necessarily mean an app is the official version of a service.
Security measures
What to do if you downloaded the fake app
If you've downloaded a suspicious WhatsApp imitation, uninstall it and check the permissions granted to it.
If you entered account details or verification codes into the app, secure your WhatsApp account immediately.
Never share registration codes with anyone.
This incident highlights the importance of verifying an app's publisher before downloading it from an official app marketplace.