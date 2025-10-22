Virtual farm technology can transform dairy industry: What is it?

Researchers at Scotland 's Rural College (SRUC) have developed an innovative virtual farm technology, called Farm-twin. The free-to-download code allows farmers to create a model of their entire farm system, from individual animals to infrastructure. The system uses real-time data sensors and provides an "at-a-glance view" of the whole operation, helping detect health issues or productivity drops before they escalate.

Proactive approach Digital Dairy Chain scheme The Farm-twin project is part of the larger Digital Dairy Chain scheme, which explores the use of Digital Twin technology. This tech creates a virtual model of a physical system, updated in real-time with data from sensors. According to SRUC data scientist Dr. Mazdak Salavati, "The real power of farm data lies in combining different sources to uncover insights that a single system alone can't provide."

Data integration Open-source system Farm-twin tackles the challenge of data integration by bringing together information from various technologies into a single platform. It pulls near real-time data from different sources, including animal health records, milk production, feed intake, and environmental conditions. The system is completely open-source, allowing anyone to download, use, modify and distribute the code freely.