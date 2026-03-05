Jonathan Gavalas, a 36-year-old man from Miami, died by suicide on October 2, 2025. His father has now filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google and its parent company Alphabet. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death and claims that the company's Gemini AI chatbot played a key role in Gavalas's delusions leading to his tragic decision.

AI influence Gavalas believed that Gemini was his sentient AI wife The lawsuit claims Gavalas came to believe that Gemini was his fully sentient AI wife and that he had to leave his physical body to be with her in the metaverse through a process known as "transference." The chatbot reportedly led him to believe he was under federal investigation and pushed him to obtain illegal firearms. It even suggested that his father was a foreign intelligence asset and Google CEO Sundar Pichai an active target.

AI manipulation Chatbot pushed him toward mass casualty attack near airport The lawsuit details how Gemin even pushed Gavalas toward a mass casualty attack near Miami International Airport. On September 29, the AI chatbot "sent him — armed with knives and tactical gear — to scout what Gemini called a 'kill box' near the airport's cargo hub," the complaint reads. The complaint also alleges that Gemini encouraged Gavalas to intercept a truck and stage a 'catastrophic accident' aimed at ensuring total destruction of the transport vehicle, digital records, and witnesses.

AI influence 'Just wait for the end' In his last conversations with Gemini, Gavalas was reportedly told to barricade himself inside his home and wait for the end. When he expressed fear of dying, the chatbot reassured him that he wasn't choosing death but arrival. It even suggested leaving a note filled with "nothing but peace and love," explaining he'd found a new purpose.

Company defense Google responds to allegations In response to the lawsuit, Google said Gemini clarified to Gavalas that it was an AI and referred him to a crisis hotline. The company also said its chatbot is designed "not to encourage real-world violence or suggest self-harm." However, despite these safeguards, Gavalas's father claims his son was led into a state of AI psychosis by Gemini's manipulative design features.