FDA-approved ALS drug could help stop early Alzheimer's, study finds
Researchers at Northwestern University say NU-9, a drug approved for clinical trials in ALS, might prevent early Alzheimer's—at least in mice.
According to a study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia on December 18, 2025, NU-9 reduced toxic brain proteins associated with the disease.
What makes NU-9 interesting?
NU-9 targets the harmful proteins that kick off Alzheimer's before symptoms even show up.
It also helped improve memory and cut down brain inflammation in separate tests.
Basically, it tackles some of the earliest changes seen in Alzheimer's.
What's next?
NU-9 is still being tested on mice before moving to human trials.
If future results hold up—and with new blood tests to spot risk earlier—this drug could one day help people at higher risk protect their brains before problems start.