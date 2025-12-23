Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella passes away at 55

Vince Zampella, a major force behind popular video game franchises such as Medal of Honor, Call of Duty, and Battlefield, has died in a car accident. He was 55. The California Highway Patrol responded to the single-car crash on Angeles Crest Highway in Altadena around 12:45pm local time yesterday. An Emergency SOS alert was sent from an Apple device, according to the CHP's incident log.

Accident details Zampella's vehicle veered off road, struck concrete barrier The preliminary investigation indicated that Zampella's vehicle was heading south on Angeles Crest Highway when it suddenly veered off the road. It crashed into a concrete barrier and caught fire. The passenger was thrown out of the car while the driver remained trapped inside. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger died later in the hospital.

Career highlights Legacy in the gaming industry Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment, which was acquired by EA in 2017. The studio is known for creating popular game series like Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi. In 2021, EA appointed him as the head of the Battlefield series after a troubled launch of Battlefield 2042. Under his leadership, the latest installment in the franchise has seen a successful release.