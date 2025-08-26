FDA approves implant that zaps away arthritis pain
The FDA just approved the SetPoint System, a tiny implant designed to help adults with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA)—especially those who haven't had luck with standard meds.
Implanted in a quick outpatient procedure, it sends daily electrical pulses to the vagus nerve to ease inflammation and joint pain.
In a major clinical trial with 242 people, the SetPoint System led to big improvements that lasted at least a year.
Impressively, 75% of users were able to ditch other RA drugs during this time.
The device sits in your neck, gets recharged wirelessly once a week, and the dose can be tailored to your needs using a digital platform.
Serious side effects were rare—about 1.7%.
SetPoint plans a limited US launch by late 2025 and hopes to go nationwide in 2026.
This tech could be game-changing for anyone whose RA isn't controlled by regular treatments—and it's another cool example of using bioelectronics instead of more meds.