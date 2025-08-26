FDA approves implant that zaps away arthritis pain

In a major trial, 75% of users were able

In a major clinical trial with 242 people, the SetPoint System led to big improvements that lasted at least a year.

Impressively, 75% of users were able to ditch other RA drugs during this time.

The device sits in your neck, gets recharged wirelessly once a week, and the dose can be tailored to your needs using a digital platform.

Serious side effects were rare—about 1.7%.