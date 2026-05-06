Fenris Creations and Google DeepMind study AI in EVE Online
Technology
EVE Online's creators, Fenris Creations, are joining forces with Google DeepMind to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can handle the unpredictable worlds that players create.
Their research kicks off in offline versions of the game, and it's all about finding new ways AI could make games smarter and more dynamic.
Fenris Creations warns of long timelines
Fenris calls this a response to "difficult problems, long timelines, strange possibilities, and people willing to explore what comes next. ", so don't expect instant results.
More details are coming at EVE Fanfest 2026 next week, where we'll find out how this project might shape the future of EVE Online, and maybe even change how AI works in massively multiplayer online games.