Fifth paralyzed patient receives Neuralink brain chip
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-tech company, just helped a fifth paralyzed person—military veteran RJ—use his thoughts to operate electronics.
The surgery happened at the University of Miami as part of an FDA-approved study testing if these brain chips are safe and effective for people with severe paralysis.
How the surgery goes
A special robot implants the chip with high precision.
Neuralink also teams up with advocacy groups to make sure real patients' needs shape the tech.
Restoring vision or speech
The big dream is bigger than just moving a cursor—Neuralink wants their chips to one day help restore things like vision or speech.
They're moving carefully after early safety concerns but are making steady progress through clinical trials.