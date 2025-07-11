Surprise One UI 8 watch update revives legacy Galaxy Watch

New tools and features for Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 users now get Bedtime Guidance, Running Coach, and Vascular Load tools—though some perks like the Antioxidant Index are still exclusive to newer watches.

There's also a redesigned interface for smoother navigation.

This marks the fourth major update since launch, letting users enjoy new functions without rushing out to buy a new watch.

It's a nice move from Samsung, showing they haven't forgotten about older devices.