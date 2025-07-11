Next Article
Surprise One UI 8 watch update revives legacy Galaxy Watch
Samsung just dropped the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic—even though most people thought these models were done getting big upgrades.
The update is built on Wear OS 6 and brings fresh features to keep things interesting.
New tools and features for Galaxy Watch 4
Galaxy Watch 4 users now get Bedtime Guidance, Running Coach, and Vascular Load tools—though some perks like the Antioxidant Index are still exclusive to newer watches.
There's also a redesigned interface for smoother navigation.
This marks the fourth major update since launch, letting users enjoy new functions without rushing out to buy a new watch.
It's a nice move from Samsung, showing they haven't forgotten about older devices.