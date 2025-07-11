Next Article
Get ready for July's spectacular meteor showers
Get ready for some late-night sky magic—July and early August 2025 bring three meteor showers: Alpha Capricornids, Southern Delta Aquariids, and the much-loved Perseids.
Here's how you can catch the show.
Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids
Alpha Capricornids peak July 30-31 with about five bright meteors per hour, best seen after midnight when the Moon is down.
The Southern Delta Aquariids also peak those nights (and run July 18-August 12), offering seven to eight faint meteors per hour if you're somewhere dark.
All about the Perseids
The Perseids hit their best on August 12-13, sending up to 75 meteors an hour streaking from Comet Swift-Tuttle.
The Moon might make things a bit tricky, but your best bet is heading out before dawn all through August for a shot at this classic summer shower.