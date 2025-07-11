Microsoft unveils black screen of death for Windows 11

Gone are the blue background, sad face, and QR code—now it's just a simple black screen. You'll still get clear error codes and details on what went wrong, making it easier for everyone (not just techies) to figure out issues without digging through complicated menus.

Quick machine recovery feature

BkSOD arrives alongside Microsoft's new Quick Machine Recovery feature, which helps you get your PC back up and running if it won't boot.

As David Weston from Microsoft puts it, the goal is to "provide better information and allow us and customers to get to the core of the issue faster," so you spend less time stressing over crashes.