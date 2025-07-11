Microsoft unveils black screen of death for Windows 11
Microsoft is giving the famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) a makeover in Windows 11, switching to a Black Screen of Death (BkSOD).
The new look fits better with the dark theme and aims to make crash messages less intimidating, while still showing all the important info.
Expect to see it roll out widely by late summer 2025, starting with Release Preview users.
A more streamlined experience
Gone are the blue background, sad face, and QR code—now it's just a simple black screen.
You'll still get clear error codes and details on what went wrong, making it easier for everyone (not just techies) to figure out issues without digging through complicated menus.
Quick machine recovery feature
BkSOD arrives alongside Microsoft's new Quick Machine Recovery feature, which helps you get your PC back up and running if it won't boot.
As David Weston from Microsoft puts it, the goal is to "provide better information and allow us and customers to get to the core of the issue faster," so you spend less time stressing over crashes.