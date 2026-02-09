Fireflies shine differently, impacting cancer research: Study

Why this matters for cancer research

This isn't just a cool bug fact—it matters for cancer research. Bioluminescence imaging, which uses this kind of light to track tumors and treatments, depends on consistent glows.

The study suggests these variations could have led to misreading tumor sizes and response to treatment.

Prof Subhradip Karmakar from AIIMS Delhi adds that different colors of light go through tissues differently, making it trickier to get accurate results.

The takeaway? Imaging tech and probes may need an upgrade to keep up with these new findings.