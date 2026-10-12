Fitbit Edge fitness tracker arrives with AMOLED display, GPS

The Fitbit Edge comes with a host of advanced sensors, including an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, far-field skin temperature sensor, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, multipurpose electrical sensors (ECG), and red and infrared sensors (SpO2).

It also could support Bluetooth 5.4.

The device uses the same magnetic USB-C charger as the Fitbit Air.

A five-minute charge provides one day of battery life while a full charge takes about 90 minutes.