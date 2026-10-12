Fitbit Edge fitness tracker arrives with AMOLED display, GPS
What's the story
Google has announced its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Edge. The new device comes with a wide, pill-shaped AMOLED screen that's 46% larger than the one on Charge 6 from 2023. The body of the Fitbit Edge is made from precision-crafted aluminum and features nano-molding technology for improved GPS accuracy by up to 40%. It also has an altimeter for elevation tracking and is IP68/5ATM rated for dust and water resistance.
Tech specs
It offers advanced health tracking features
The Fitbit Edge comes with a host of advanced sensors, including an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, far-field skin temperature sensor, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, multipurpose electrical sensors (ECG), and red and infrared sensors (SpO2).
It also could support Bluetooth 5.4.
The device uses the same magnetic USB-C charger as the Fitbit Air.
A five-minute charge provides one day of battery life while a full charge takes about 90 minutes.
User experience
The device runs on a Fitbit operating system
The Fitbit Edge runs on a Fitbit operating system similar to the Air.
It comes with a range of watch faces (analog and digital) with complications customizable via the Google Health app.
You can swipe left/right from the watch face to access different tiles like Quick start (for different exercises), Focus metrics, Sleep, Heart, Cycle health, Weather, Timers, Alarms, and Music controls.
The device supports over 50 types of activities with real-time guidance and workout views through its Exercise app.
Advanced features
It supports over 100 activities
The Fitbit Edge supports seamless switching between multiple devices on the same account, including the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5.
It also comes with upgraded automatic activity detection powered by AI-powered contextual reasoning that learns your habits over time to support over 100 activities.
The device is available in various color options such as Matte Black Aluminum case/Obsidian Active Band, Polished Silver Aluminum case/Fog Active Band, Satin Pyrite Aluminum case/Olive Active Band, and Champagne Gold case/Canyon Active Band.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The Fitbit Edge is priced at $179.99 (approximately ₹17,200) and can be pre-ordered now.
It will start shipping on October 27. A special edition with a custom band is also available for $219.99.
The device comes with replaceable bands with a new swap mechanism and four additional designs: Active Sport ($39.99), Magnet Band ($59.99), Metal Links ($149.99), and Performance Loop ($49.99, coming soon).