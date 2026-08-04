Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 17 Pro to get major discount
What's the story
Flipkart has announced major discounts on Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro series during the upcoming Freedom Sale. The sale will kick off from August 8, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting August 7. The e-commerce giant has teased that customers can get the iPhone 17 Pro at an effective price of starting at around ₹1,2x,900 during this period.
Savings strategy
Buyers can avail additional savings through bank offers
Along with the sale price, buyers can avail additional savings through bank offers and cashback.
Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit Card transactions, including EMI purchases.
Customers can also avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Plus, eligible customers can opt for Flipkart Pay Later with offers up to ₹500 off.
Previous generation
Discounts on older Apple smartphones as well
Along with the latest iPhone 17 series, Flipkart is also offering discounts on older Apple smartphones.
The iPhone Air will be available at around ₹9x,900, while the iPhone 16 and 15 are expected to be priced at around ₹6x,900 and ₹5x,900, respectively, during the sale.
As with the new models, these prices could go down further after applying eligible bank offers and exchange benefits.