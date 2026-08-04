Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 17 Pro to get major discount

Along with the latest iPhone 17 series, Flipkart is also offering discounts on older Apple smartphones.

The iPhone Air will be available at around ₹9x,900, while the iPhone 16 and 15 are expected to be priced at around ₹6x,900 and ₹5x,900, respectively, during the sale.

As with the new models, these prices could go down further after applying eligible bank offers and exchange benefits.