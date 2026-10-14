Floqer launches AI tool for B2B sales at TechCrunch Disrupt
Floqer, a startup launched in 2024 by Shivam Mahajan and Zaaheda Islam, just introduced an AI tool at TechCrunch Disrupt that's designed to help B2B sales teams find and update customer info from over 100 sources.
The big promise? It can cut down the time spent on prospecting by up to 70%.
Floqer also has plans to open-source the tech by early 2027, once security checks are done.
Floqer reaches $1.2 million ARR
Floqer started out as a Chrome extension called "Super Chat," but now it's a full platform tackling messy CRM data for over 1,000 clients, including names like Perplexity and AngelList.
The company has hit $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue and raised $2 million in pre-seed funding.
They're aiming to let some companies self-host or tweak the tech soon, while keeping data security a top priority.