Floqer launches AI tool for B2B sales at TechCrunch Disrupt

Floqer, a startup launched in 2024 by Shivam Mahajan and Zaaheda Islam, just introduced an AI tool at TechCrunch Disrupt that's designed to help B2B sales teams find and update customer info from over 100 sources.

The big promise? It can cut down the time spent on prospecting by up to 70%.

Floqer also has plans to open-source the tech by early 2027, once security checks are done.