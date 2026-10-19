Florida DMV confirms September breach exposing license and vehicle records
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles just confirmed that hackers broke into its system in early September, getting access to driver's license and vehicle records using compromised credentials.
If you're affected, the state is offering one year of credit monitoring through Sontiq to help keep your information safe.
ShinyHunters posts photo, DMV blocks access
A cybercriminal group called ShinyHunters says they're behind the breach. They even posted a photo as proof and Ian Gray said this could indicate that state officials were negotiating with ShinyHunters to prevent the data from being leaked.
The department is now blocking unauthorized access, resetting passwords, and rolling out extra security. It is also sending out alert letters (though some might miss ex-residents), and reminding everyone to keep an eye on their financial accounts for anything weird.