Florida teen Robert Sansone's EV motor could reduce rare-earth dependence
Technology
Robert Sansone, a 17-year-old from Florida, has built an electric vehicle motor that could help cut the need for rare-earth magnets.
His prototype uses a synchronous reluctance motor, a solid but well-known technology, to tackle big issues in electric vehicle manufacturing.
Rare-earth magnets are prized for their power and efficiency, but they are pricey and tough to source.
Robert Sansone favors proven motor designs
Sansone's approach sticks with proven motor designs instead of risky experiments, echoing research worldwide on alternatives like induction motors.
While there are challenges like making the motors powerful and durable enough, his project shows how fresh ideas from young innovators can help solve global problems around rare materials in technology.