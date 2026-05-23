Florida teen Robert Sansone's EV motor could reduce rare-earth dependence Technology May 23, 2026

Robert Sansone, a 17-year-old from Florida, has built an electric vehicle motor that could help cut the need for rare-earth magnets.

His prototype uses a synchronous reluctance motor, a solid but well-known technology, to tackle big issues in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Rare-earth magnets are prized for their power and efficiency, but they are pricey and tough to source.