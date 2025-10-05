Four supermoons will shine over us in coming months

Tips for capturing stunning moon pictures

For the best view, head outside just after sunset and look east—the moon will look especially huge near the horizon thanks to a cool optical trick called the "moon illusion."

Want Insta-worthy photos? Use a tripod, set your camera at ISO 100, f/8 aperture, and around 1/250 seconds shutter speed.

Try shooting at moonrise with trees or buildings in the frame for extra drama. Apps like PhotoPills can help you plan your perfect shot.