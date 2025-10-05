Four supermoons will shine over us in coming months
Get ready for some serious moon magic: four supermoons will shine over the US from October 6, 2025, to January 3, 2026.
Supermoons happen when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it look up to 14% larger and much brighter than usual.
This rare streak includes the Harvest Moon (October), Beaver Moon (November), Cold Moon (December), and one more in early January.
Tips for capturing stunning moon pictures
For the best view, head outside just after sunset and look east—the moon will look especially huge near the horizon thanks to a cool optical trick called the "moon illusion."
Want Insta-worthy photos? Use a tripod, set your camera at ISO 100, f/8 aperture, and around 1/250 seconds shutter speed.
Try shooting at moonrise with trees or buildings in the frame for extra drama. Apps like PhotoPills can help you plan your perfect shot.