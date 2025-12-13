DDR5 memory prices jump 50%: Here's why
What's the story
In a major development, Framework Computer has announced a 50% hike in the price of its DDR5 memory modules for the DIY Editions of its laptops. The decision comes amid ongoing global memory shortages and price hikes across the industry. Despite this increase, Framework will honor existing pre-orders at previous prices and won't change prices for pre-built laptops or the Framework Desktop.
Customer choice
Framework's flexible purchasing options and return policy
Framework Computer offers customers the option to purchase DIY laptops without any memory. This is to give them the flexibility to reuse existing modules or find better deals elsewhere. The company has also revised its return policy, requiring DDR5 memory modules to be returned with DIY laptop order returns. This change is aimed at preventing scalpers from buying DIY Edition laptops with memory and then returning just the laptops.
Reason
Why memory prices are skyrocketing
RAM prices, especially for DDR5 memory, have surged sharply this year due to a persistent memory supply shortage and explosive demand from AI data centers and server builds. Major buyers are consuming vast amounts of DRAM, tightening supplies for consumer modules. Production capacity has struggled to keep up with demand as manufacturers prioritise high-margin server memory over PCs, leading to volatile pricing and recent price hikes.