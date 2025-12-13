Data breach at 700Credit exposes personal info of 5.6M people
What's the story
In a major data breach, 700Credit, a Michigan-based company that provides credit checks and identity verification services to auto dealerships across the US, has confirmed that hackers have accessed personal information of over 5.6 million people. The stolen data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers. The breach occurred between May and October this year through the company's app for dealers.
Breach details
Hackers accessed data via 700Dealer.com app
The hackers gained access to the personal information through the company's app for dealers, 700Dealer.com. The breach was discovered in late October, and since then, 700Credit has been working with cybersecurity experts to contain it. Despite the massive scale of this incident, there have been no reports of identity theft or fraud linked to this data breach so far.
Response measures
700Credit is notifying affected individuals
700Credit has filed a notice with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding this incident. The company is also sending notifications and offering free credit monitoring services to those affected by the breach. However, if your dealer opts out by December 5, you may not receive these notifications or credit monitoring services.
Precautionary steps
Michigan AG urges affected individuals to take precautionary measures
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has urged those affected by the data breach to take immediate action to secure their information. She recommended measures like a credit freeze or monitoring services as effective ways of preventing fraud. "If you get a letter from 700Credit, don't ignore it," she said, stressing on the importance of using available tools to safeguard one's identity.