Data breach at 700Credit exposes personal info of 5.6M people

In a major data breach, 700Credit, a Michigan-based company that provides credit checks and identity verification services to auto dealerships across the US, has confirmed that hackers have accessed personal information of over 5.6 million people. The stolen data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers. The breach occurred between May and October this year through the company's app for dealers.

Breach details Hackers accessed data via 700Dealer.com app The hackers gained access to the personal information through the company's app for dealers, 700Dealer.com. The breach was discovered in late October, and since then, 700Credit has been working with cybersecurity experts to contain it. Despite the massive scale of this incident, there have been no reports of identity theft or fraud linked to this data breach so far.

Response measures 700Credit is notifying affected individuals 700Credit has filed a notice with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding this incident. The company is also sending notifications and offering free credit monitoring services to those affected by the breach. However, if your dealer opts out by December 5, you may not receive these notifications or credit monitoring services.