Uber brings metro tickets and instant deliveries to Bengaluru

Uber just dropped two new features in Bengaluru—Namma Metro ticketing and Uber Direct deliveries. Now, you can buy metro tickets right in the Uber app using UPI, skip the lines, and get real-time metro updates. These upgrades are powered by ONDC and follow similar rollouts in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

All-in-one travel (and less waiting) With the new Metro ticketing feature, you can now buy metro tickets and book cabs or autos all from the Uber app, reducing the need to juggle between different apps.

No more juggling between apps or standing in queues. It's designed to make public transport smoother for everyone.

Deliveries made easy for businesses Uber Direct lets local businesses send out on-demand or scheduled deliveries using Uber's bike network.

Early partners like Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh are already on board, so drivers get more earning options while you might get your groceries even faster.