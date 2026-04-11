France to replace Windows with Linux

In a major shift, the French government has announced its decision to replace Microsoft Windows with the open-source operating system, Linux. The move is aimed at reducing France's dependence on US technology. French Minister David Amiel said this transition is part of an effort to "regain control of our digital destiny" and lessen reliance on American tech companies.

Digital autonomy Aim to achieve digital sovereignty Amiel emphasized that the French government can no longer tolerate a lack of control over its data and digital infrastructure. The move to Linux is part of a broader effort by France to achieve digital sovereignty, or the use of technology and cloud services developed within its own borders. This comes amid growing concerns about instability and unpredictability from the Trump administration in the US.

EU shift France's decision follows similar move by European Parliament France's decision to ditch Windows comes after a similar move by the European Parliament, which voted in January for a report asking the European Commission to find ways to reduce reliance on foreign providers. The decision also comes months after France announced plans to replace Microsoft Teams with Visio, a French-made tool based on open-source end-to-end encrypted video meeting platform Jitsi.

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