Techie turns tuxedo into ad space to cover wedding costs

In a unique twist, a French entrepreneur has funded his wedding by selling advertising space on his tuxedo. Dagobert Renouf, a Lille-based salesman, turned his wedding suit into a platform for tech start-ups to showcase their logos. The innovative idea was first announced in July when Renouf said he would sell ad space on his tuxedo to cover wedding costs.

Sponsorship details Suit redesigned to include patches from sponsoring start-ups Renouf collaborated with a tailor to redesign his suit jacket, which was stitched with patches representing the start-ups that had bought space. A total of 26 companies from sectors like AI, SaaS and software tools took part in the initiative. His own employer CompAi was one of the sponsors. Each patch on his suit was a badge of honor for those who sponsored their wedding event, effectively turning their big day into a collaborative showcase for the tech community.

Career transition Renouf's journey from software engineer to entrepreneur Renouf's online profiles describe him as a software engineer who later transitioned into entrepreneurship. On LinkedIn, he detailed his previous experience of spending five years and more than $100,000 to build a start-up from scratch—an effort that eventually led to "massive burnout." Despite the challenges, Renouf's innovative approach has been widely appreciated on social media platforms.

Online reception Social media users react to the sponsored suit Renouf's sponsored suit has received a wave of admiration on social media. One user praised the creativity and marketing instincts behind the idea, calling it a "genius" move. Another said they had missed out on this opportunity but would be interested in future weddings with similar sponsorships. Some users even joked about finding the ultimate life hack for wedding expenses through Renouf's innovative approach.