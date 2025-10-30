Magic Leap and Google unveil Android XR glasses prototype

The race for next-gen smart glasses is heating up

Magic Leap is teaming up closely with Google as an "AR ecosystem partner," and their work together is shaping the future of these products.

Google's VP of XR, Shahram Izadi, called out Magic Leap's key role in pushing XR ideas forward.

With Samsung also confirmed it is working with Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker to build smart glasses that might challenge Meta, it's clear the race is on for sleeker designs and better displays in smart glasses.