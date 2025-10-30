Is this newly discovered asteroid a lost Soviet spacecraft? Technology Oct 30, 2025

A Harvard astronomer, Avi Loeb, thinks the newly spotted quasi-satellite 2025 PN7 might be a piece of the Soviet Zond 1 mission from way back in 1964.

Zond 1 was supposed to explore Venus but lost contact en route to Venus.

Now, Loeb suspects either the probe or its rocket is circling the Sun alongside Earth—making 2025 PN7 a possible piece of space history.