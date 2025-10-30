Next Article
Is this newly discovered asteroid a lost Soviet spacecraft?
Technology
A Harvard astronomer, Avi Loeb, thinks the newly spotted quasi-satellite 2025 PN7 might be a piece of the Soviet Zond 1 mission from way back in 1964.
Zond 1 was supposed to explore Venus but lost contact en route to Venus.
Now, Loeb suspects either the probe or its rocket is circling the Sun alongside Earth—making 2025 PN7 a possible piece of space history.
Researchers suggest checking 2025 PN7's surface for signs of tech
Loeb and researcher Adam Hibberd compared Zond 1's path to 2025 PN7's current trajectory.
They suggest checking out its surface for signs of technology—just like scientists did in 2020 when they realized another "asteroid" was actually an old NASA rocket from the '60s.