Samsung's Q3 profits soar 32% on AI chip demand

Mobile and Device Solutions divisions both saw revenue growth

The Mobile eXperience team (think Galaxy phones, tablets, and wearables) pulled in KRW 34.1 trillion revenue, up 11% from last quarter.

Meanwhile, the Device Solutions division saw sales climb by 19%, thanks to high demand for advanced memory chips powering AI tech.

All together, Samsung's total revenue hit KRW 86.1 trillion this quarter—a clear sign they're staying ahead by betting big on innovation.