Samsung's Q3 profits soar 32% on AI chip demand
Technology
Samsung just had a standout Q3 in 2025, with profits jumping 32% to KRW 12.2 trillion (about $8.5 billion).
The big boost came from strong demand for its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones, plus a surge in semiconductor sales—especially chips used for AI.
Mobile and Device Solutions divisions both saw revenue growth
The Mobile eXperience team (think Galaxy phones, tablets, and wearables) pulled in KRW 34.1 trillion revenue, up 11% from last quarter.
Meanwhile, the Device Solutions division saw sales climb by 19%, thanks to high demand for advanced memory chips powering AI tech.
All together, Samsung's total revenue hit KRW 86.1 trillion this quarter—a clear sign they're staying ahead by betting big on innovation.