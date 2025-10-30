Reliance Jio users can get Gemini AI Pro for free Technology Oct 30, 2025

Reliance and Google are teaming up to make AI more accessible in India.

If you're a Jio user aged 18-25 on an unlimited 5G plan, you get 18 months of Gemini AI Pro—totally free (normally worth ₹35,100).

This includes the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, powerful image and video tools, and a hefty 2TB of Google Cloud storage.

The offer will roll out to all Jio users soon.