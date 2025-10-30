Next Article
Reliance Jio users can get Gemini AI Pro for free
Technology
Reliance and Google are teaming up to make AI more accessible in India.
If you're a Jio user aged 18-25 on an unlimited 5G plan, you get 18 months of Gemini AI Pro—totally free (normally worth ₹35,100).
This includes the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, powerful image and video tools, and a hefty 2TB of Google Cloud storage.
The offer will roll out to all Jio users soon.
How to activate the offer
Just activate the offer through the MyJio app.
Beyond freebies, this partnership is also building serious tech: Reliance and Google Cloud are setting up a new AI cloud hub in Jamnagar, Gujarat, aiming to boost AI-powered services for businesses and government across India.