Futurist Mike Walsh says autonomous AI agents could outnumber people
Technology
AI might soon be everywhere: futurist Mike Walsh says autonomous AI agents could actually outnumber people before long.
These digital helpers are already showing up in tools like ChatGPT, and Walsh thinks they'll soon handle business tasks and conversations on their own.
Walsh: India front-runner for AI agents
Walsh sees India as a front-runner for this shift.
He imagines young Indians using AI agents to launch startups or manage work, even before landing their first job.
For him, the real win is that AI could create new opportunities outside the conventional school-to-university-to-employment path and could let young Indians hire a first digital employee before their first job.