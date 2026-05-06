GalaxEye launches Mission Drishti, world's 1st OptoSAR satellite from Vandenberg
Technology
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru startup founded by IIT Madras graduates, has made history with Mission Drishti, the world's first OptoSAR satellite.
Launched on May 3, 2026, via a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg, California, it's now India's biggest Earth observation satellite built by a private company.
Mission Drishti provides all weather data
Mission Drishti mixes optical and radar technology to snap sharp images any time, rain or shine, day or night.
This means better data for things like farming, disaster response, defense, and watching over coastlines.
GalaxEye is not stopping here: they are planning more satellites to boost India's space game and meet the rising demand for reliable satellite information worldwide.