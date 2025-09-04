Garmin unveils satellite smartwatch before Apple's Ultra 3 launch

Garmin has beaten Apple to the punch with its new Fenix 8 Pro smartwatch, which comes with satellite connectivity. The device is the first of its kind from Garmin to feature inReach satellite and cellular connectivity technology, commonly used in its handheld navigation devices. The Fenix 8 Pro lets users send location check-ins and text messages over satellite via the Garmin Messenger app.

Connectivity capabilities The device has an SOS feature The Fenix 8 Pro also comes with cellular connectivity, enabling users to make calls, send 30-second voice messages, and access LiveTrack links and weather forecasts when an LTE connection is available. The smartwatch also has an SOS feature that sends a message to the Garmin Response center over satellite or cellular connection in case of emergencies.

Tech specs It also tracks health metrics like ECG functionality The Fenix 8 Pro features a high-resolution microLED display with a brightness of up to 4,500 nits, making it the "brightest smartwatch ever," according to Garmin. It also comes with dive-rated and leakproof metal buttons, a metal sensor guard cover, and an LED flashlight. The smartwatch can track health metrics such as ECG functionality, endurance score, hill score, and daily suggested workouts.