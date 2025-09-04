Ozone recovery is causing about 40% more global warming

Rethink climate policies

The research used computer models to track changes through 2050 and found ozone could become the second-biggest driver of global warming after carbon dioxide.

The team says we need to rethink climate policies and suggests cutting air pollution linked to ground-level ozone as a way to help balance out these effects.

As Collins puts it, repairing the ozone is essential for our health, but it's bringing some unexpected challenges for our climate too.