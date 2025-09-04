Ozone recovery is causing about 40% more global warming
Surprise twist: fixing the ozone layer—a huge win for protecting us from UV rays—is actually heating up the planet more than scientists expected.
A new 2025 study led by Bill Collins at the University of Reading found that ozone recovery is causing about 40% more global warming than earlier estimates, even after decades of progress since the Montreal Protocol banned harmful chemicals in 1987.
Rethink climate policies
The research used computer models to track changes through 2050 and found ozone could become the second-biggest driver of global warming after carbon dioxide.
The team says we need to rethink climate policies and suggests cutting air pollution linked to ground-level ozone as a way to help balance out these effects.
As Collins puts it, repairing the ozone is essential for our health, but it's bringing some unexpected challenges for our climate too.