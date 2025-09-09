Garmin's new fenix 8 Pro can send SOS alerts
Garmin just dropped its fenix 8 Pro smartwatch, and the big news is you can send SOS alerts and texts straight from your wrist—no phone needed.
If you run into trouble off the grid, the watch connects via satellite or cellular to Garmin's Response center for quick help.
As Garmin puts it, "When an SOS is triggered, fenix 8 Pro will send a message over satellite or cellular connectivity to the Garmin Response center, where a dedicated team of skilled emergency response coordinators are ready at any time."
This means you're covered even where cell service disappears.
The fenix 8 Pro packs an ultra-bright AMOLED or MicroLED display (up to 4,500 nits), lets you make voice calls when connected to cell towers or WiFi, share your live location, and check weather updates.
It's also dive-rated and built to handle tough conditions.
The AMOLED version comes in 47mm and 51mm sizes starting at $1,199.99; the MicroLED model (51mm only) is priced at $1,999.99.