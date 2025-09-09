Garmin's new fenix 8 Pro can send SOS alerts Technology Sep 09, 2025

Garmin just dropped its fenix 8 Pro smartwatch, and the big news is you can send SOS alerts and texts straight from your wrist—no phone needed.

If you run into trouble off the grid, the watch connects via satellite or cellular to Garmin's Response center for quick help.

As Garmin puts it, "When an SOS is triggered, fenix 8 Pro will send a message over satellite or cellular connectivity to the Garmin Response center, where a dedicated team of skilled emergency response coordinators are ready at any time."

This means you're covered even where cell service disappears.