Atari's Gamestation Go handheld is now available for preorder
Atari's new handheld, the Gamestation Go, is now up for preorder at $179.99 on My Arcade's site.
Packed with over 200 classic games—including Pac-Man—it brings together hits from Atari and Jaleco.
Announced at CES 2024, it's set to ship by October 2025.
The device features a 7-inch screen and offers up to
Gamestation Go nails the retro feel with controls inspired by original Atari consoles: there's a D-pad, paddle controller, trackball, and even a numeric keypad—all with handy light-up indicators to guide you.
The roomy 7-inch screen and four to five hours of battery life make it easy to play your favorites anywhere.