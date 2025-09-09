Vodafone uses AI influencer for TikTok ad
Vodafone in Germany just dropped an AI-generated influencer in a TikTok ad.
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted odd glitches—like vanishing moles—which led Vodafone to confirm the character was fully AI-made.
This follows their earlier all-AI campaign from 2024, showing their continued experimentation with AI in advertising.
What's an AI influencer?
AI influencers are virtual personas built with generative models that copy how real people look and act.
Brands love them because they can control every detail—no need for human actors.
Major names like Lil Miquela have already shown these digital stars can rack up millions of followers and land big brand deals.
The impact of AI influencers on advertising
AI influencers are shaking up how brands connect with us online, especially on social media.
Vodafone's experiment highlights how these unique digital faces can spark curiosity and boost engagement, even if some people find them a bit uncanny.
The line between real and virtual spokespeople is getting blurrier—and brands are taking notice.