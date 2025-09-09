Next Article
Google's NotebookLM gets flashcards, quizzes for better studying
Google just rolled out new Flashcards and Quizzes on NotebookLM, aiming to help high school and college students prep smarter.
Flashcards are perfect for quick reviews of important concepts, while the AI-powered Quizzes let you test yourself right from your notes.
NotebookLM now has public notebooks for subjects like chemistry
You can now customize quizzes by picking themes and difficulty levels, plus get instant explanations for any wrong answers—so mistakes actually help you learn.
Google also teamed up with OpenStax to add public notebooks for subjects like Chemistry and Biology, giving students even more resources in one place.