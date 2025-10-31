Next Article
Gboard now lets you flick to type numbers and symbols
Technology
Google just dropped a handy new feature for Gboard users on Android: now you can type numbers and symbols way quicker.
The "Flick keys to enter symbols" option lets you swipe down on the top row of letters (Q to P) to instantly type numbers 1-0—no more digging through extra menus.
Tweak sensitivity and hide punctuation marks
You can also tweak how sensitive the flick gesture feels, so it matches your style.
Plus, there's an option to hide punctuation marks like periods and commas for a cleaner look.
All these updates come as Gboard celebrates hitting over 10 billion downloads and gets a fresh Shortcut UI that fits right in with Android's latest vibe.